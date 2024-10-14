High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

