High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VTWG opened at $208.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

