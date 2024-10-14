High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 857,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

