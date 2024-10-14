High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $200.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

