High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $429.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

