High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

