High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,366,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

