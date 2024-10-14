Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $238.13 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $239.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.52.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

