Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $251.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maren Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 148,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

