Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $918,772.91 and approximately $33,809.57 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.01384613 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $32,636.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

