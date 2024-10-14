Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

