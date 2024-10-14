Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Humacyte by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

