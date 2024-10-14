Huobi BTC Price Up 7.9% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $53,008.22 or 0.84636826 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $4,551.84 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi BTC (HBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi BTC has a current supply of 969.48700474. The last known price of Huobi BTC is 53,159.89965778 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,587.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hbtc.finance/en-us/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

