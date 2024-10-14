ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $149.93 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. ICON has a total market cap of $149.93 million and $3.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,294,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,319,551 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

