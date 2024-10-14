ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. ICON has a market cap of $152.08 million and $3.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,344,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,331,395 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,038,211,360.5909151 with 1,023,298,574.9711757 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1426146 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,716,748.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

