IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.55 and last traded at $233.55. Approximately 41,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 134,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,762,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in IES by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

