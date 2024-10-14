Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.33. 164,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,295. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average of $247.50.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

