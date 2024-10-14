Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Illumina Stock Up 1.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $145.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.