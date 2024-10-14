Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 160,282 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

