Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Billion (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $21.74 or 0.00033004 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $102.48 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,698,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

