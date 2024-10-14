Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock remained flat at $41.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

