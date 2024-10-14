Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 34 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott acquired 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £150.62 ($197.12).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Roger Stott purchased 34 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($196.23).

On Monday, August 12th, Roger Stott bought 35 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.96).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AJB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.95). 348,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,543. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483.50 ($6.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 440.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Articles

