Insider Buying: BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Buys 24,750 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Hatem Dowidar acquired 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £36,382.50 ($47,614.84).

Hatem Dowidar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Hatem Dowidar purchased 250 shares of BlackRock Frontiers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £367.50 ($480.96).

BlackRock Frontiers Stock Performance

BRFI stock traded up GBX 1.31 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.81 ($1.92). 719,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.13. BlackRock Frontiers has a 52-week low of GBX 131.32 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £277.96 million, a P/E ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

