Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 24,572 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

