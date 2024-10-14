Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

