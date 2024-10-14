Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.