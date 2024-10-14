Inspire Investing LLC Buys 32,768 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.45% of Medifast worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 54.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $206,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

