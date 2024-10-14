Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Copart by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

