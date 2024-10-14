Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 148.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 1,236.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $100.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

