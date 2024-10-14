Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 123,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.