Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Integer traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 118980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITGR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.