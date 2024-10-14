Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.98 and last traded at $151.98, with a volume of 4463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

