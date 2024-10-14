International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.74 and last traded at $235.44. 456,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,189,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.26.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

