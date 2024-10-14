Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $616.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.