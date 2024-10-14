Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

