Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 78.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
