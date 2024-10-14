Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.