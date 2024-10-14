Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VLT stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.