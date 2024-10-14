Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLT stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

