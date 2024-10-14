Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 40.16% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Price Performance

QOWZ stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.