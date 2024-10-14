Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.42.

Invesco stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

