Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.5% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.7% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $497.62. 6,560,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,146,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

