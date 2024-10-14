Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 898,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

