Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Stake Lessened by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $38.67. 48,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.