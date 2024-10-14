Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

