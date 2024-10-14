Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.