Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 5906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

