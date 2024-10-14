Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Bank of America downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595,988 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,318,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 478,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $16,368,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

