Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IPSEY
Ipsen Price Performance
About Ipsen
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Caterpillar and Deere Get Analyst Upgrades, Could Move Higher
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.