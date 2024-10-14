Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPSEY

Ipsen Price Performance

About Ipsen

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.