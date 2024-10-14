iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,787,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

