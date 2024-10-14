iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 51.7% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 282,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 96,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

