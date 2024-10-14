iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.08. 46,031,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,823,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

